ROGERSVILLE — Pam Nash, 64, of Rogersville died Friday, July 22, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be Monday, July 25, 2022, 6 p.m - 8 p.m., at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 10 a.m. in the chapel with Bro. Brian Smith officiating.
Pam was a 1976 graduate of Brooks High School. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother (granna), and loyal friend. She loved card and board games and sports.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gallen Price and Imogene “Mo” Frye.
Pam is survived by her husband of 43 years, Steve Nash; children, Krissie Liverett (Jeremy), Brian Nash (Amy), and Matthew Nash (Shay); grandchildren, Haley Liverett, Garrett Liverett, and Jacob Nash; brother, Mike Frye (Martha); sister, Amy Kilpatrick; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Nash.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented