RUSSELLVILLE — Pam Whitacre Holaday, 68, died October 5, 2022. A memorial service is not planned at this time. She was married to Larry Holaday for 38 years. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.