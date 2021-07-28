ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Pamela Ann Morris, 59, died July 25, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Butler Grove Cemetery. She was the owner of The Mustang Cafe.

