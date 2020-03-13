WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Pamela Cay Devin of Woodinville, Washington passed away early on Friday morning, March 6, 2020 in her Woodinville home. Cay, as she was known, was born on June 13, 1956 in Sheffield, Alabama, to Charles and Suzie Crabb. At the age of 12 Cay’s family moved to Longview, Washington where she was raised.
Cay attended and graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1974 and Lower Columbia College in 1976, both in Longview, and Evergreen State University in 1981 with a degree in Computer Science.
Cay married her long-time best friend, classmate, and soulmate, Steven Devin, also of Longview, on December 23, 1991. In addition to her husband, Steven, Cay is survived by her sister, Coni Brown, nephews, extended family and her beloved rescue poodles, Eddie, Bea and Noel.
Though Cay’s education was in Information Technology, her passion and love was supporting the non-profit organization, Rescue Every Dog, fine jewelry design and creation, and genealogy. Cay also had an intense interest in continually learning and discovering anything that was inspiring about the world.
A small graveside service will be held at the Woodinville Cemetery at 1:00; 13200 NE 175th Street, Woodinville WA. A Celebration of Life reception will be held, in Cay’s honor, on March 14, 2020 at 2:00 in the private dining area of Revolve Food and Wine; 10024 Main St, Bothell WA.
In lieu of flowers, Steven is asking that donations to R.E.D. (Rescue Every Dog), an organization that Cay and Steven have supported for many years. A donation basket will be available at the Celebration of Life or you can donate directly at: RED (Rescue Every Dog), PO Box 1741, Kingston WA 98346, 360-779-5775
Facebook: https://wwFacebook:w.facebook.com/REDRescueEveryDog/ Web site: www.rescueeverydog.org
