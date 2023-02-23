FLORENCE — Pamela Danielle Fisher Dimak, 58, died February 21, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with the service immediately following.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you