MUSCLE SHOALS — Pamela Diane Gargis, 66, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Visitation will be held today, October 11, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Ford City. The funeral will immediately follow with Coy Hallmark officiating.
Mrs. Gargis is survived by her husband, Jackie Gargis; sons, Mike (Beth), Matt (Cora) and Mark; sister, Renee South (Tony); grandchildren, Dillon, Cody, Hannah, Mattison, Peyton and Mallory Gargis; and two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
