FLORENCE — Pamela Jane Pounders White, 73, of Florence, passed away July 4, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of Chisholm Heights Baptist Church. Mother loved the Lord. She was a very loving mother, sister and friend. She loved all of her grandchildren. She was loved dearly and will be truly missed.
A private viewing and graveside service with her family will be held with Brother Gerald Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Ms. White was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Pounders; brothers, William “Pete” Pounders, Joseph Pounders, Terry Pounders, Sr. and Larry Pounders; sisters, Betty Lash and Patty Thompson; sons-in-law, Bobby Odom and Phillip Puckett; and grandson, Joshua Matthew White.
She is survived by her son, Michael White (Sherry); daughters, Denese Glaze (John), Bonnie Puckett, Bridgett Lawson (Greg) and Monica Daugherty (Joey); brother, Jerry Pounders; brother-in-law, Jack Lash; sisters, Sue Austin and Nancy Pierce (Jesse); sister-in-law, Sharon Pounders; grandchildren, Amanda and Bradley White, Chris and Nathan Faulkner, Brent White, Alex Melton and Emily Daugherty, and Benjamin Lawson; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Logan, Alexis, Lilly and Brooklyn Faulkner, and Rylan White; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Dr. Edsel Holden and staff, and all of the staff of Alacare Hospice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented