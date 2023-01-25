FLORENCE — Pamela Leigh Peden, 43, died January 22, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Riverbend Cemetery. She was employed at Baymont Hotel.

