TUSCUMBIA — Pamela Sue Holman McCormack, 53, of Tuscumbia passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. The memorial service will be at noon on Monday, February 3, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Pam was a native of Guntersville, Alabama, and a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge 2034, Florence, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Lee Holman, Sr. and grandparents, Homer and Sybil Holman and Auldon and Elizabeth Grigsby.
Pam is survived by her sons, Michael Salter, Andy Grigsby, and William Logue; mother, Stella Louise Holman; brother, Gerald Lee Holman, Jr; special friend, David Gibbs; grandchildren, Kyla Lynne Grigsby and Aubra Faye Jamerson; nephews, Dustin, David, and Dewight Holman; and little dog, Lambchop.
The family expresses special thanks to the ICU staff of Helen Keller Memorial Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
