FLORENCE — Pamela McIntyre Hill, age 57, of Florence, AL, passed away May 2, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The service will immediately follow with Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be in Canaan Cemetery.
Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Edward W. “Pokey” McIntyre; grandparents, Albert and Elizabeth Irons.
She is survived by her children, Ricky Wayne Hill Jr. (Cassandra), Chelsea White (Brandon); mother, Daisy Irons McIntyre; brother, Gregory McIntyre; seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Special thanks to her Aunt Sherry Irons for her help and support during this difficult time.
