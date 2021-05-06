FLORENCE — Pamela McIntyre Hill, 59, died May 2, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central. Funeral will immediately follow in the chapel with burial in Canaan Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

