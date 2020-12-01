RUSSELLVILLE — Pamela Nix Akins, 66, of Russellville, AL passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 12 noon in the chapel. Brother Richard Parker will be officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Memory Gardens. She and her late husband were the owners of Akins Floral Company in Russellville from 1988 until 2004.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Akins and father, Norvil Nix.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Nix; and daughter, Holli Wade (Brian); grandchildren, Raley and Parks Gaston, and Tanner and Bryce Wade; brother, Mark Nix (Mersie), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
