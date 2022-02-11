LA VERGNE, TENNESSEE — Pamela Dawn Shook Prater, 59, formerly of Waterloo, passed away February 8, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 12 until 2 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will immediately follow with Eugene McNutt officiating. Burial will be in Bumpus Creek Cemetery.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rachel Shook; brother, James Shook; sister, Sandra Olive.
She is survived by her son, Jared Prater; boyfriend, Kirk Roberts; brother, Dwight Shook; nephew, Jason Shook.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
