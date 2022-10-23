KILLEN — Pamela Hope Richardson, age 71, of Killen, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 25th from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Robert Staples, Carson Moore, Chris Rich, Ricky Parker, Randy Parker, and John Dozier. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Sutter, Dr. Ricky Irons, and Ray Willis.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Betty Richardson; and nephew, Bradley Jones.
Survivors are her son, Cory Richardson (Michella); sisters, Janis Sutter (Paul) and Tina Staples (Robert); grandchildren, Penelope, Gabriella and Grayson on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
Pam was a member of the Church of Christ and was retired with Champion International Paper company. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Her children were her life
