FLORENCE — Pamela Peele Sauls, 69, of Florence, died Thursday, October 21, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, October 24, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Pamela was a native of Sanford, NC, and a founding member of Saul’s Island. She loved her grandchildren, (Doodlebugs) and cooked the best fried chicken in the world. Her favorite days were football Saturdays when she helped Dabo make his coaching decisions for Clemson. Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Bryan Sauls; grandson, Tyler Evans; and parents, Billy Eugene Sr. and Eugenia Thomas Peele.
She is survived by her children, Andy Williams (Michelle) of Florence, AL, Kelly Blackburn (Mark) of Tuscumbia, AL, and Cory Sauls (Traci) of Tuscumbia, AL; brothers, Billy Peele, Jr. (Betty), Stuart Peele (Everall), and Joseph Colin Peele all of South Carolina; grandchildren, Taylor (Seth), Maggie, Chase, Charlie, MaKayla, Coleby, Jaxson, and Madilyn; and great-granddaughter, Mattea.
The family expresses special thanks to Compassus Hospice, Lily Flowers, and Daniel Littleton for taking such great care of their mother.
