FLORENCE — Pamela Sue Carroll, 93, of Florence, passed away May 19, 2021, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. She was a retired seamstress and a member of Atlas Church of Christ.

Survivors include her brother, Gene Carroll (Mary); nephew, Johnny Clark (Jerlyn); nieces, Betty Keeton (Allen), Patricia Helmig (Damon), Melinda McCulley (Marc). Preceded in death by parents, John Milton Carroll, II, and Edit Gertrude Wood Carroll; niece, Doris Carroll.

There will be a private graveside service on Saturday, May 22, at 1:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

