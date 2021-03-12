TUSCUMBIA — Pamela Sue Cornelius Corbin, 65, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. There will be a memorial visitation Saturday, March 13, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Pamela is survived by her husband, Johnny; children, Johnny Jr., Jennifer, and Courtney; brother, Nate; sister, Angela; and grandchildren, Sarah, Owen, Zoey, Tynison, Axel, and Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
