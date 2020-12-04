FLORENCE
Pamela Sue Spain Holt, 76 of Florence, passed away on November 30, 2020. She was born October 12, 1944 and grew up in Collinwood, TN. She lived all of her adult life in Florence, AL. She graduated from Collinwood High School in 1962, and later attended Larimore Business College in Florence. She worked as a sales associate for many years at Castner Knott and Dillard’s.
Sue loved God, her husband, her family, her friends and her communities. Anyone who knew her knew how much she loved visiting with people, how proud she was of her family and how much she loved talking about history. She was her grandchildren’s No. 1 fan. She was a member of Stoney Point Church of Christ. After the passing of her husband, she became caretaker of their small family farm and was a member of the Wayne County Antique Tractor Club. She loved her classmates and loved helping plan their class reunions. Her family knew her as their “social butterfly” and while on the phone with her, calls were often ended by “I’ll call you back I’m getting another call, I Love you.” Sue’s sweet soul will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Granville Wilford Holt; parents, Leander Clyde and Mary Louise Spain; and sister, Frances Voce. She is survived by a son, Stephen Brett Holt (Tammie); daughter, Pamela Holt Butler (Russell); grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Pigg (Katharine), Connor Kevin Rye, Jordan Taylor Holt, Addison Layne Holt; great-grandchild, P.J. Pigg; stepgrandchildren, Blake Williams and Noah Butler (Bethany); stepgreat-grandchildren, Bennett Williams and Mason Butler; niece, Shelia Voce Weaver.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home; funeral service will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Brad Adcock officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Out of respect for Sue, the Holt family asks that everyone please practice social distancing and wear mandated facemask for services listed above.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Kidney Foundation, in honor of Christopher Ryan Pigg.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented