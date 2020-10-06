RUSSELLVILLE — Pamela Sue Whitfield Akins, 59 years old of Russellville, AL passed away October 1, 2020 at her residence. Visitation will be today, October 6, 2020, noon to 3:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Brother David Motes and Steve Whitfield officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Pam was born December 18, 1960, in Des Moines, Iowa to Wayne and Peggy Goodwin Whitfield. She graduated from Russellville High School in 1979 and went to Jefferson State College where she obtained a Mortuary Science Degree. She was employed over 20 years as a funeral director with Akins Funeral Home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Peggy Whitfield.
She is survived by her children, Casey Akins and Amy Akins (Phillip); her brother, Steve Whitfield (Susie); her grandchildren, Mason and Landyn Hamilton, Emma Cait and Kyndel Wickline, and Caylin Pinkard; nieces, Skyla and Serena Whitfield.
Pallbearers will be close family and friends. Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
