Panda Carole Wesson Picking, after 78 years, has finally graduated, with honors, this school we call life on Thursday, December 5, 2019, and believed to be enrolled in the Gates of Heaven, in the University of the Cosmos. Visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, on Sunday, December 8, from 6- 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Panda was a member of Hook Street Baptist Church and was a retired floral designer for many local florists. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Panda was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lennis Wesson; father and mother-in-law, Archie Bates and Edna Mae Picking; and granddaughter, Brande Jade Slatton.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William David Picking; children, Debbie Sheree Guthrie (Earl Chambers) and William David Picking II; brother, George Harvey Wesson (Mary); grandchildren, LaSha Lyndsay, Louise Berryman (Jimmy), Andrew Chase Slatton, and Stephen Tyler Guthrie; great-grandchildren, Taylor Lyndsay Armstrong, Tobey Alexander Slatton, Harper Avey-Louise Berryman, Camren Rose Price, Kaydence Kamille Barnett, Karleigh Loraine Barnett, Rylee Skye Guthrie, and Jensen Tyler Guthrie; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
