FLORENCE — “Papa” Jay Davis, of Florence, passed away January 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born January 1, 1946 in Pennington Gap, VA. He was a true American hero and patriot, a decorated veteran, a die-hard Tennessee Vol and a loving husband, father, Papa and friend. He loved his family, his country, sports, fishing, traveling, his church family but most of all, his God.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Buster and Bertha Davis and Marshall and Carrie Riggs; two sisters, Virginia Davis and Arlene Jolly; his parents, Arnold Jay Davis, Sr. and Mable Riggs Davis; and “Angel Grandbaby” Florida.
He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Susan Bridges Davis; four children, Arnold Jay Davis, III and Shannon Cross (Tony) of Knoxville, TN, Heather Florida (Jonathan) and Joshua Davis of Florence, AL; one sister, Connie Maples (Sam) of Seymour, TN; four grandchildren, Annelise and Asher Florida of Florence, AL, Cory Harris of Boston, MA, Caleb Cross (Alexis) of Elizabethton, TN; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
A celebration of Jay’s life will be held Saturday, January 25th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cross Point Church of Christ, Florence, AL. The service will begin at 1 p.m., with Frank Mills officiating and will include full military honors. After the service family and friends will have a time of celebrating and sharing memories of Papa Jay.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Mars Hill Bible School.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
