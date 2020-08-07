LEIGHTON — Parker Lee Hawkins, 80, of Leighton, passed Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Funeral service for Mr. Hawkins will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Mt. New Home Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton, AL. Rev. Earnest Smith, Eulogist, Rev. Donaldson Jones, Pastor. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton. The body will be placed in the church at 10:00 a.m. The public viewing will be Sunday, 1-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, make memorials to Mt. New Home M.B. Church, P.O. Box 503, Leighton, AL 35646 or Muscle Shoals Baptist Association, P.O. Box 2764, Muscle Shoals, AL 35662.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
Commented