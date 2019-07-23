ANDERSON — Pat Wilson Butler, 73, of Anderson passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a faithful Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson. She worked as a floral designer for 20 years and loved with all she had especially her children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with James Waddell and Larry Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Knights of Pythias (K.P.) Cemetery, Russellville. Pallbearers will be Larry Freeman, Ryan Wilson, Hunter Dison, Brandon Ivey, Justin Pierce and Chuck Bradenburg; honorary, T.J. Simmons and Tommy McCurry.
Ms. Butler was preceded in death by her father, Gresham Pierce; mother, Mescal Cleo Kuykendall; brother, Danny Ray Pierce. She is survived by her children, Eddie Blue (Vanessa) Wilson, Kisha Wilson Dison and Michael Bud (Jennifer) Wilson; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Betty) Pierce, Terry (Lee) Pierce and Larry (Betty) Pierce; a host of bonus grandchildren, great-children, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, extended family members and friends.
The family would like to express a very special thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Defoor and staff and Florence CCI.
