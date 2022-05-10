FLORENCE — On May 8th, 2022, Mr. Donald Cochran, of Florence, lost his best friend and wife of 65 years, Mrs. Patricia Louise ”Pat” Cochran, age 79. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 11th, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jonathan Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Cochran was preceded in death by her infant son, Donald Lee, Jr.; son, Bobby Wade Cochran; parents, Sidney Leon and Mary Estelle Henley Wright; brother, Sidney Wright; and sisters, Dean Cochran and Sue King.
Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Donald Lee Cochran; daughter, Gina Cochran and husband, Grant Bakley; son, Keith D. Cochran and wife, Hazel; grandchildren, Kate Cochran Smelley and husband, Kyle Smelley, Tyler Cochran, and Cooper Bakley; sister, Shirley Peck and husband Denny Peck; sister-in-law, Grace Cochran Lindsey; brother-in-law, George Cochran and wife, Sofia; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steve Wright, Denny Peck, Tyler Cochran, Brian Wright, Gary Cochran, and Bradly Peck.
Patricia and husband, Donald, were members of Underwood Baptist Church and later First Baptist Church Center Star. Don and Pat opened Cochran Furniture in 1977, which later became Cochran Manufacturing, Inc. when they began manufacturing custom living room suites and recliners until their retirement in 2004.
At a very young age, Don and Pat exemplified Genesis 2:24, A man shall leave his mother and father and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.
The family would like to acknowledge Amedisys Hospice and special care providers, Kisha, Lisa and Judy for your love and care during our mother’s illness. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
