FLORENCE — Pat S. Coleman died January 18, 2022 after faithfully serving his Lord and Savior for over 50 years. Visitation will be Saturday, January 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

