SHEFFIELD — Patrecia Ann Wallace, 78, died February 7, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside to follow at 12 noon in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Gordon Wallace.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.