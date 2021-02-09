SHEFFIELD — Patrecia Ann Wallace, 78, of Sheffield, AL passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 12 noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 12 noon in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of First United Methodist Church Tuscumbia, ESA Charitable origination, and a retired member of Delta GAMMA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Herculee Posey.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon W. Wallace; son, Gordon “Wayne” Wallace, Jr. (Angela H. Wallace) of Alabama; daughter, Donna M. Starks (Jimmie Starks) of Georgia and Catherine E. Wallace (Gary Brown) of Tennessee; sister, Elsie P. Morris of Alabama; grandchildren, Tyler Rice and Michael Rice of Georgia, Austin Wallace of Alabama, Bethany and Shannon Brown of Tennessee; great-grandchildren, James, Calvin, and Kelly Ann Rice of Georgia.
Pallbearers will be Jimmie Starks, Jamie Brackin, Butch Wallace, Kurt Wallace, Alex Wallace, and Jeremie Brackin. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Rice, Michael Rice, Steve Lindsey, and Carson Brackin.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
