FLORENCE — Patricia A. Dreghorn, 86, of Florence, Alabama passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023.
The family will hold a graveside service in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee later this year.
She was born on September 23, 1936 to the late Floyd O’Neal Lumpkins and Mattie Lee Conway Lumpkins in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Patricia was a Godly woman and always looked forward to going to church. She had a natural affinity for helping others and this served her well in her career as an Office Executive Secretary where Patricia took pride in ensuring things ran smoothly so people got what they needed. She adored her family, friends, and her pets. Patricia was a loving, kind, and generous mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who showered her family and friends with love and devotion all the way to the end of her days on this earth. She enriched the lives of all who knew her and will be so deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Dreghorn; brothers, Floyd O’Neal Lumpkins, Jr. and Bill Lumpkins; and sister, Joyce Yeager.
Patricia leaves to cherish her memories, a son, Barry Belew and wife Shawn of Huntsville, Alabama; daughter, Beverly Baldwin and husband Ralph of Pearl, Mississippi; grandchildren, Cassie Stewart and husband James of Ukiah, California, Blanks Baldwin and wife Morgan of Raymond, Mississippi, and Jonathan Owen and wife Jenny of Huntsville, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Houston Ezell of Ukiah, California, Baine Baldwin of Raymond, Mississippi, Nash Baldwin of Raymond, Mississippi, and Parish Owen of Huntsville, Alabama; as well as a host of beloved extended family members and friends.
