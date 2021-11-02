KILLEN — Patricia Ann Abernathy Balentine, 67, died October 30, 2021. Visitation was Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Center Hill Church of Christ. Funeral was at 12 p.m. at the church with burial in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.