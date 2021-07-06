WATERLOO — Patricia Ann Aycock McGee, age 74, passed away on July 2, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born on August 11, 1946 in Florence, Alabama, the daughter of the late Clifford Aycock and Mildred Aycock Gillis. Patricia spent most of her life where she grew up near Waterloo, Alabama and worked at Bailey House Furniture in her younger years.
On August 2, 1963, she married Paul H. McGee from Lutts, Tennessee, who preceded his wife in death.
Patricia is survived by her children, Chris McGee (Becky) of Florence, Alabama and Paula Stricklin (Chad) of Lutts, Tennessee; sister, Wanda Holloway of Waterloo, Alabama; stepsister, Gloria Danley of Florence, Alabama; grandchild, Chase McGee (Haley); great grandchildren, Jaxon and Aiden McGee; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her son, James Clifton McGee; stepfather, Willie Gillis; four stepbrothers; and two stepsisters.
Pallbearers will be Chad Stricklin, Chris Holloway, August Holloway, Chris McGee, Chase McGee, Randy McGee, and Lynn Holloway.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors. A Graveside Service with Lynn Holloway officiating will be held at Lutts Cemetery on Tuesday, July 6, at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow.
Commented