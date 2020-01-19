ROGERSVILLE — Patricia Ann Butler, 70, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hospice Family Care, Huntsville.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Tim Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Butler Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gordy Smith, Tyler Thigpen, Michael Butler, Michael Steen, Jacob Berryman, Michael Wooden, Justin Patterson and Jamie Robinson.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Mary Newton; husband, Donald Gary Butler; brothers, Ricky Newton and Terry Newton; sister, Joan Stockman. She is survived by her sons, Barry Ray (Shana) Butler and Bradley Don (Betty) Butler; granddaughters, Danyele, Destinee, Taylor, Jessica, Katherine, Nichole and Rachelle; sisters, Carolyn (Chris) Steen and Betty (Mike) Butler; brother, Danny Newton; 13 great-grandchildren and her precious dog, Izzy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Family Care, 10000 Serenity Lane, Huntsville, AL 35803.
