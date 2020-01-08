KILLEN — Patricia Ann Holden, 67, of Killen died Monday, January 6, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020, 12-2 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the chapel with Danny Holden and Curt Smith officiating. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.
Mrs. Holden was a graduate of Cherokee High School. Forty years she was a wife and mother that took care of her husband, home, children, and grandchildren. She spent every working hour making sure they were loved, warm, and had everything they needed. Her needs came last, always. She was devoted to her family. Mrs. Holden was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Bessie Morris; brothers, Buddy, Tommy and Roy Morris; and sisters, Carolyn Morris and Jean Hargett.
She is survived by her loving husband, Danny Lee Holden; children, LeeAnn Wigginton, Heather Murphy (Kyle) and T.J. Hardee (Beau); grandchildren, Aaron Tully, Adrianna Tully, Paisley Wigginton, Olivia Hardee, Emma Hardee, Holden Murphy and Karli Murphy; siblings, Carl Morris, Jerry Morris, Sammy Morris, Johnny Morris, Dorothy Buffington and Martha Price; numerous nieces and nephews.
Special love and thanks to Lulu Morris for all she has done for Mrs. Holden and the entire family.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Murphy, Beau Hardee, Aaron Tully, Chad England, Sawyer Smith and Johnny Morris.
