KILLEN — Patricia Ann Horne, 73, of Killen, passed away August 11, 2019. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Dr. Tom Malone officiating. Entombment will follow the service.
Patricia was the owner of Horne Wrecker Service. She previously served as a buyer at Rogers Department Store. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Florence and a volunteer for PAWS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Horne and parents, Samuel and Elizabeth Edwards. Survivors include her son, Gerald (Michele) Horne; grandchildren, Evan and Ethan Horne; sister, Sharon (Jimmy) Black; brother, Ron (Lisa) Edwards; nephews, Paul and Adam Edwards and Kevin Borden, niece, Paige Borden Gary.
Pat will be missed by so many. She was a beloved nana and mother, wonderful sister and amazing friend. She loved sitting on the deck with her dog, Nikki. They enjoyed watching the birds and all of the animals around her house. Her flowers were always beautiful.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Danny McFall, and to her loving caregivers, Robbie Martin and Gloria Coman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to nasana.org. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
