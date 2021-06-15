LEIGHTON — Patricia Ann Isbell Fretwell, 75, passed away Saturday June 12, 2021. Visitation will be today June 15, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 2 p.m. Keith Prince will be officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, James and Louise Isbell; husband, Edwin Fretwell; and sister, Carolyn Uhlman.
Patricia is survived by her son, Tony Fretwell; daughter, Tonya Russell (Randy Hughes); grandsons, Blake Fuller and Cody Fuller (Kelly); granddaughters, Payton Ledbetter (Blake) and Laken Langston (Patric); great-grandchildren, Patton Langston, Archie Fuller and soon to be Lydia Ledbetter; brothers, Jimmy Isbell (Shelie), Tim Isbell (Annette) and Kimmy Dale Isbell (Melissa), and also her beloved pet bandit.
Pallbearers: Cameron, Justin, Brandon, Scott, Kasey Isbell, Justin Steagall and Andy Uhlman. Honorary Pallbearers: Ken Martin and Nick Tanielu.
The family would like to say a very special Thank you to Gary and Sandra Wood, Wrenda Andres, Tommy Howard and Maylon Boatwright and also to family and friends for all you have done for our mom.
She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Everyone who truly knew Pat knew that she never kept her opinion to herself, even if it came at the expense of someone’s feelings. However, if she loved and cared for you, there wasn’t a more loyal person to have on your side. Pat was a very particular person, but when it came to her grandchildren and family, nothing else mattered, they were above all else in her eyes. She will be reunited in heaven with the love of her life, which she cherished with all of her heart, Edwin Fretwell. She will be missed dearly.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
