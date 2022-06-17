COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Patricia Ann “Pat” Coggins Brown, 73, died June 15, 2022. Visitation will be today from 9 to 11 a.m. at Collinwood Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of James Glen Brown. Shackelford Funeral Home directing.

