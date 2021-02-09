WESTPOINT, TENNESSEE — Patricia Ann Moore Roberts Plaskett, 84, died February 6, 2021. A private service and burial will be held at a later date. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. She was a secretary for Wolverine Tubing Company.

