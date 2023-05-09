F 5.9.23 Patricia Porter.jpg
CHEROKEE — Patricia Ann Porter, age 79, passed away Saturday, May 5, 2023. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, May 11, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Gary Cosby officiating. A private committal service will follow in Florence City Cemetery.

