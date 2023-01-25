LEXINGTON — Patricia Ann Simpson, 67, died January 23, 2023. Visitation will be Friday 12 to 1 at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Richardson Chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.