COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Patricia Ann Staggs Jackson, 60, died August 6, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN, Funeral will follow at 6 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors.

