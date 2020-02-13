FLORENCE — Patricia Ann Turner Mansell passed away Tuesday, February 11 after an extended illness. She was born in Florence, Alabama on August 22, 1952 to George and Mary Turner and was a lifelong resident of Lauderdale County. She leaves behind her loving husband of 46 years, Jimmy; her son, Brit (Kristin); grandchildren, Madison and Mason, all of St. George, Utah; sister, Shirley (Steve) Ryder of Madison, Alabama and a host of family and friends.
She graduated from Coffee High School and earned a degree in Art at Florence State University (UNA).
Trish, as she was known by family and friends, always had a passion for horses as was demonstrated by the love she had for her registered Quarter Horse, Be Be, that she raised from a colt and competed on and cared for over 33 years. Other passions included her Bichon, Noah, feeding her hummingbirds, scouring flea markets for furniture, growing and picking blueberries, interior decorating, and shopping for her grandchildren. She loved traveling to New England in the fall, seeing the lighthouses, covered bridges and beautiful fall colors.
Trish was a gifted artist and enjoyed a career in advertising and retail. After retirement, she moved easily into the role of grandmother. She delighted in serving in the nursery with her friends at her church, Underwood Baptist.
She will be missed by family, friends, and all the hummingbirds of North Alabama. When we see one of her beloved hummingbirds, a covered bridge, a lighthouse, or find that perfect roadside treasure, we will feel that connection to her and look forward to joining her one day in Heaven.
We would like to say a very special thanks to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, the nurses and staff at NAMC and Florence Nursing and Rehab, and the special ladies who sat with her and watched over her.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Doug Farris and Donnie McDaniel.
Pallbearers will be Justin Brewer, Jared Brewer, Shawn Jarrett, Todd Beales, Scott Campbell and David Brewer.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to The American Cancer Society.
