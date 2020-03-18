CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Patricia Ann Turner Wright, 82, died March 16, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at Collinwood Church of God. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Barnett Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Robert Joel Wright. Shackelford Funeral Home is directing.