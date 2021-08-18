MILAN, MICHIGAN — Due to COVID-19, the memorial service to celebrate the life of Patricia Anne Valentine on August 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. has been cancelled. Future arrangements will be announced by Greenview Funeral Home.

