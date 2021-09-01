FLORENCE — Patricia Bevis Kelley, 82, died August 28, 2021. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Hope Church of Christ. Burial to immediately follow in New Hope’s cemetery.

