WATERLOO — Patricia McCravy Helmick Boling, age 89, of Waterloo, passed away January 15, 2022. Patty was born in Akron, Ohio, on September 12, 1932. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 20, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Keith Hawk officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Cemetery.
Patty was preceded in death by her father, George Alexander McCravy; mother, Violet Isabell Rich; husband, Dan Boling; and sons, David Helmick and Kim Helmick.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Helmick (Bobbie) and Glenn Helmick (DeLinda); daughter-in-law, Patricia Gayle Helmick; grandchildren, Christy Cosio, David Helmick, Jr., Gary Helmick, Jr. (Carrie), Amy Sileven (Darren), Jenny Benson (Jeremy), Adam Helmick, and Andrew Thornton; great-grandchildren, Cecelia Cosio, Celeste Cosio, Evan Helmick, Ava Cowart, Landyn Benson, and Emma Helmick; special friends, Marsha Henson, Peggy Cummings, Jamie Underwood and Little Richard Beyer.
Pallbearers will be Gary Helmick, Glenn Helmick, Gary Helmick, Jr., Darren Sileven, Evan Helmick and Jeremy Benson.
Patty attended Gilbert School, Athens High School and Coffee High School. She was the first Coffee Band mascot. She retired from NAFCO with 20 years in personnel and was the company’s licensed EMT. She volunteered for many years at ECM on the front desk, meeting and helping people.
Patty’s hobbies were golf, bowling, swimming, reading and knitting. She also loved to travel. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved them dearly.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Patty Gayle Helmick for taking such good care of her.
