FLORENCE — Patricia Brandon, 82, died November 9, 2022. Services will be privately held. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.