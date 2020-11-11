SHEFFIELD
Patricia “Pat” Brocato Hall age 83 of Sheffield, AL passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was a member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. A private family Funeral Mass was Tuesday November 10, 2020. Burial was in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Father Michael Adams officiated the service.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Margaret Brocato; first husband, Howard Gray; second husband, J.B. Hall.
Pat is survived by her brothers, Joe Brocato (Shirley) and Tommy Brocato (Phyllis), all of Sheffield, AL; nieces, Susan L. Brocato and Tammy Brocato Highfield (Danny); nephews, Tony Brocato (Susan), Danny Brocato (Kelli), David Brocato (Linda) and Bart Brocato; numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Nephews served as pallbearers.
You may sign our online condolences at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented