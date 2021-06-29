SHEFFIELD — Patricia Ann Bump, 78, of Sheffield, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. Her visitation will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Her service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 pm with Dwight Love officiating. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery.
Mrs. Bump was retired from Helen Keller Hospital as a baker. She was a member of York Terrace Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her spouses, Buddy Bump and Don Alsbrooks; parents, Loyce and Mary Howell.
She is survived by her children, Fred Bump (Debbie), Tammy Hollander (Keven), Joshiline Prince, Heath Bump (Jennifer) and Bradley Bump (Nancy); brothers, Bobby Howell and Loyce Howell, Jr.; sister, Robbie Armstrong; grandchildren, David Hollander, Tony Hollander, Kaitlyn Hollander, Matthew Bump, Kristyn Rhodes, Heather Aigner, Brandi Prince, Billy Ray Prince, Skyler Nichols, Hunter Bump, and Caleb Evans; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Hollander, Tony Hollander, Matthew Bump, Hunter Bump, Wesley Singh, and Devan Singh.
Special thanks to her best friend, Libby Evans, and to NAMC CCU/PCU, Keller Home Health, and Kindred Hospice for the care given to Mrs. Bump.
