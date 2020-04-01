DENVER, COLORADO — Patricia Cobb Turner, 80, formerly of Leighton, Alabama died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Briarwood Health Center in Denver, Colorado. Memorial services will be announced and held at a later date.
Patricia was the third child born to Connie D. and Annie Lee Carter Cobb on March 20, 1940 in the Bethel community of eastern Colbert County. Her early education was attained in the local schools until asthmatic health conditions caused her to relocate to Chattanooga, Tennessee. She lived with her aunts, Ellen and Caroline, and graduated from Howard High School.
Having been taught Christian principles as a child, Patricia’s spiritual enlightment was enhanced when she was baptized on June 14, 1959 at the Westside Church of Christ. She began a lifetime commitment and dedication to God, church and humanity by reverent service and good work. She was among the first students from Northwest Alabama to attend Southwestern Christian College in Terrell, Texas. It was here that she met and later married Harold Turner, a young, inspiring preacher from Toledo, Ohio. Together, they spread the GOOD NEWS of the GOSPEL to congregations in Beaumont, Texas, Jackson, Michigan and Denver, Colorado.
Patricia was a helpful, kind and gracious wife whose wide smile, stimulating conversation and pleasant personality not only impacted church members but everyone she met. The Turner home was a nurturing place for their children, Dwayne and Tonya, as well as a location for lively discussion and southern hospitality. Patricia worked in Jacobson and Target stores until her retirement.
In addition to her congeniality, Patricia was a family supporter. Each day she telephoned siblings and added to the happiness of her relatives. Her Alabama roots were reinforced by her attendance at reunions for family and Leighton Training School. She was an avid collector of elephants and silver jewelry.
Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Denver, Colorado where they affiliated with the Dahlia Street Church of Christ. After Harold’s death, Patricia remained devout and dutiful until her health began to fail.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Connie Lee and grandson, Nicholas.
She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy: Children, Dwayne (Licha) of Tustin, California; Tonya (Troy) of Mesquite, Texas; Grandchildren, Tiffany and Tevin Mosley of Texas; Siblings, Margaret Goodloe and Glendale Rollins of Florence, Alabama, Mattie (Willie) Balloon of Oklahoma City, Elloaise Cobb of Leighton and Humphrey (Ernestine) Cobb of Denver; Sister-in-law, Barbara Cobb, many nieces and nephews, dozens of cousins, a host of friends and church family.
May her soul rest in peace.
