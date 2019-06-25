SHEFFIELD — Patricia Lou Kenner Crandall, 77, of Sheffield, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019. Her service will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel, Tuscumbia. Reverend Bart Bowlin will officiate the service.
Mrs. Crandall was a native of Saint Charles, Missouri. She retired from Sheffield City Schools as an elementary teacher. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Sheffield, Eastern Star, and was a lifetime member of NEA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Crandall; son, John Crandall; parents, George and Irene Kenner; and brother, George Kenner.
She is survived by her son, Jim Crandall (Georgia); daughter, Kathy Crandall Evans (Tony); grandchildren, Mary Kate, Maggie, Michael, Casey, Irene, Zach, Patti and Marcus; and great- grandchildren, Olivia, Conner, Leilyn, Alexis, Joel, Nate, Hollyn, Eric, Michael, Mariah and Becca.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Southern Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Sheffield.
An online guest book is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
