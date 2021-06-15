FLORENCE — Patricia Ann Gregory Creger, 70, died June 12, 2021. There will be a memorial service held Saturday, June 26th at 2 p.m. at Monteagle Mountain Cemetery in Grundy County, TN. Williams Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.